No new injury concerns for Dundee United

Dundee United have no fresh injuries ahead of their Scottish Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock.

Logan Chalmers is still some way short of a comeback following an ankle injury.

The wide player had further treatment on the problem but is still not able to step up his recovery.

Killie have doubts over defenders Stuart Findlay and Aaron McGowan after the pair went off against Aberdeen on Sunday and Brandon Haunstrup is suspended following his red card three minutes within coming on.

Ross Millen and Gary Dicker are still out through injury.

But Clevid Dikamona is back after serving a two-match suspension.