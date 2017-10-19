No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu lauded Lionel Messi for maintaining his "sublime level" after bringing up 100 European goals.

Messi scored in Barca's 3-1 Champions League win over Olympiacos on Wednesday for what was his 100th goal in European competition.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown no signs of slowing down, even at 30, and Bartomeu was full of praise for the Argentina star.

"I would give him all the prizes in world football. No-one can compete," he told Barca TV.

"He has created an era and he still remains at this sublime level."

Bartomeu also had praise for Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who has led his team to three wins from as many Champions League matches and to the top of LaLiga.

"We already knew the coach he was. He is intelligent, he manages matches well," he said.

"He has given the reason to all of us who have trusted him. He has fallen in love with the Camp Nou and the fans.

"It has given us peace of mind."

Barca are next in action with a clash at home to Malaga in LaLiga on Saturday.