'No one likes to go off' - Allegri not worried by Dybala snub

Paulo Dybala's refusal to shake the hand of Massimiliano Allegri after being substituted in a 2-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday has been played down by the Juventus coach.

Dybala was withdrawn for Marko Pjaca 13 minutes from the end as Juve extended their lead at the Serie A summit to four points.

The Argentine was clearly disgruntled about not finishing the match, as he walked past Allegri without shaking hands when heading for the dugout.

Allegri dismissed the importance of this snub, however, insisting it is "normal" for a player to be angry about coming off.

"He was angry and this is normal because no one likes to go off," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"He had a good performance but had less strength in his legs than [Juan] Cuadrado and [Mario] Mandzukic.

"Occasionally anyone can be angry with the coach."

Allegri was also asked about whether there are any plans for his contract to be renewed and, while he insisted he would be happy to remain beyond the expiry of his deal in 2018, he is in no rush to sign anything.

"I still have a year-and-a-half left on my contract with Juve," he added. "We are in tune and there are no problems.

"We are at the top [of the Serie A table], in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"This is my third season here and I could go on and on [at the club], but this depends on me and the club. I do not think about the future, but only about the season between now and May 28."