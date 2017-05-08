No repeat of last season's Tottenham collapse, vows Davies

Ben Davies believes Tottenham will finish the season strongly despite a 1-0 loss at West Ham on Friday giving Chelsea a huge advantage in the race for the Premier League title.

Spurs' defeat at London Stadium ended a run of nine straight Premier League wins and, if Chelsea beat second-bottom Middlesbrough on Monday, Antonio Conte's men will be seven points clear at the top with three games to play.

Davies insisted Tottenham will fight to ensure they do not end the season as poorly as their previous campaign, in which they went four games without a win to slip to third place behind rivals Arsenal, as Leicester City claimed the title by 10 points.

"Of course we realise what this result [against West Ham] means for our season," Wales international Davies told reporters. "But we've given our all and now it's about just finishing it off well.

"There's similarities with the Chelsea game last season [a 2-2 draw that guaranteed Leicester's status as champions] but we've really given it a good go this year. I think we've definitely matured as a team.

"The season slipped off towards the end of last year. We're determined not to let that happen again.

"I think regardless of where we were going or who we're going to play next weekend, it was going to be about putting the wrongs right, where we didn't click on Friday.

"There's a lot of pride in this team and we don't want what happened last year to happen again this year - and next weekend is a platform for us to try to do that."

Spurs host Manchester United on Sunday in what will be the final match at White Hart Lane ahead of the club's temporary switch to Wembley while their new home - on the site of the old stadium - is built.

Tottenham are the only team in the Premier League to remain unbeaten at home this season and Mauricio Pochettino's men have won 16 of their 18 matches at White Hart Lane, with Davies keen to end the campaign on a high.

"Of course, it's a massive occasion and as players we're proud of the record we've got there this year and we want to finish it off well," Davies added. "We've got to just get our heads around what's happened, take a couple of days.

"But then it's a full week of training and getting ready for the next one. It will be a massive game anyway but playing against good opposition, it will be nice if we can pick up a win."