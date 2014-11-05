No rift with Adebayor, insists Pochettino

The 30-year-old was not present on either of Tottenham's last two European trips either, missing out on the 0-0 draw at Partizan Belgrade in September and August's 2-1 win at AEL Limassol.

Adebayor was last involved away from home in Europe during last season's match at Sheriff and, although he has made nine Premier League starts this term, he has been overlooked again in the Europa League.

Nevertheless, Pochettino is adamant that there is no problem between them, putting the Togolese forward's absence down to his own specific plan.

He told reporters: "OK, yes, it is a reality that Adebayor has not travelled in three games from England, to Limassol, Partizan Belgrade and here.

"For every single mission, for every single trip, we have our organisation and selections. We are ready.

"Aaron Lennon is not here, Kyle Naughton is not here, Younes Kaboul is not here. It is the same situation.

"I decide the list for those coming to Greece and the players here are the players in the squad that will play."