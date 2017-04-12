No shame if Juventus take defensive approach now, says Barcelona's Robert

Juventus should feel no shame if they opt to take a defensive approach in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Camp Nou, says Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez.

Massimiliano Allegri's men cruised to a 3-0 first-leg victory in Turin on Tuesday, courtesy of two goals from Paulo Dybala and a Giorgio Chiellini header.

The damaging defeat leaves Barca needing another miraculous comeback, like they produced against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, if they are to reach the last four.

And Robert is expecting Barca to be greeted by a packed Juve defence in the return leg next Wednesday, although he is not critical of such an approach.

"There is no shame in accumulating players near the penalty area," Robert said to TV3.

"With a result like they have had it is easy to manage the situation. It will force us to come forward.

"The result is unfavourable so we have to take risks. We did that in this game looking for a goal but the result is there.

"But in front of our people and in our stadium, we have to believe in the players.

"We have to believe in the team because at any moment it is possible to overcome such an adverse result. We have to be confident in their ability."

'Uphill struggle' admits Iniesta, but another comeback's not out of the question April 11, 2017

Despite a similar result, Robert felt the Juve game was different to the last-16 first leg against PSG, where Barca lost 4-0.

"This was different," he said. "They [Juve] are more experienced and the start of the game hurt us.

"At 1-0 we had a chance and then in the second half we had chances. But they made it 3-0 and the situation makes you rush."