No special plan to cope with Rashford - Sanchez Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores insists there will be no special plan to cope with the threat of Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford when Watford head to Old Trafford on Wendesday.

Rashford has burst on to scene over the past week, scoring twice on his debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday before netting another brace in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win over Arsenal.

The 18-year-old is set to lead the United attack again on Wednesday but Sanchez Flores will not be giving his defenders any specific instructions.

He told a news conference: "We never plan for one individual player. He is a product of everything that is happening around him. He is scoring because Manchester United are playing well and putting plenty of balls into the box."

The Spaniard admitted he was unable to give his players detailed analysis of the teenager, even if he wanted to.

"It's impossible to show them too many videos because he's only played two matches but it is still necessary to know about his movement," he added.

"With the younger players, when they are strong and quick, you sometimes need to open the door and say 'go, you are ready'. At this moment, United have lots of injuries and it's the moment for the younger players to take the opportunity to establish themselves.

"He [Rashford] looks good. I love how he moves into the space, how he moves inside the box. He's a very good player, a very good talent for English football and for Manchester United."

Rashford's exploits have eased the pressure on United boss Louis van Gaal, a man for whom Sanchez Flores has great respect.

"At Manchester United, they have very high expectations," the Spaniard said.

"They expect to fight for the Premier League and they are a long way off that objective, but I respect Louis van Gaal, I have followed him since he started as a coach at Ajax. He is very responsible with his work and his profession. I admire him and I think Manchester United have a very good team."