No surgery for Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City attacker Gabriel Jesus does not have to undergo surgery on the facial injury he suffered in Brazil's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina.

The striker was taken off on a stretcher following an accidental collision with City team-mate Nicolas Otamendi and initial reports suggested he would have to go under the knife.

But Jesus has now announced his recovery is on track and he hopes to be back in action within three weeks.

"Hi people. I did a facial resonance, several exams and I have GOOD news," the 20-year-old wrote in a statement on his Facebook account.

"My recovery is going very well and I won't need surgery. In 15 days I will be reassessed, but all signs show that I will be back within three weeks!

"Thanks a lot to everyone that sent me messages, who supported me, sent positive vibes and prayed for me!

"Thank you to Dr Jorge Pagura, Dr Claudio Lotemberg and Dr Sergio Miranda, for the treatment and attention."

