No transfer trouble for delighted Mourinho

Almost inevitably, the war of words between Jose Mourinho and his rivals has kicked into gear before the Premier League season has even begun.

Following his claims Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp were "unethical" for their criticisms of Paul Pogba's world-record £89million transfer, the Manchester United manager could not resist a swipe at his competition, while praising his new club's pulling power in the market.

"Credit to the potential that the club has, not just financially but also what the club means for the world of football to attract players," he said.

"I gave a contribution because I was very objective. I think some managers, they have doubts. They find it difficult to decide, they are almost decided and then you come with another idea.

"Then the clubs they feel that you are not so sure about it. I was very objective from day one."

After his spending spree this off-season, Mourinho is well into reshaping the United squad, with the acquisitions of Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Despite the extravagant outlay, it is being hailed as one the club's most productive transfer periods.

Heading into Saturday's season opener away to Bournemouth, Mourinho is delighted with United's ability to make this off-season's purchases.

"The targets were there on the table, after that was the club power and they were very strong, they were very good and they did everything before August 14," he said.

"It was magnificent, I'm happy with the market. We have a squad, we have to make a team and to make a team takes time and little steps."