No Van Gaal agenda, says Scholes

Paul Scholes has sternly denied that his regular criticism of Manchester United is borne out of a personal issue with manager Louis van Gaal.

Old Trafford legend Scholes has been scathing of the current crop of United players on several occasions in his role as a TV analyst.

Scholes blasted United's "shambolic" performance after last week's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Europa League, with Van Gaal subsequently taking umbrage with reporters who asked the United manager's opinion on criticism from Scholes and another former Red, Rio Ferdinand.

When asked by United We Stand if he held an agenda against Van Gaal, Scholes responded: "What a load of b******s. What I've always done is nothing more than say what I think I've seen on a football pitch, whether that's been good or bad.

"The thing with Van Gaal is that everything he has read and everything I say that gets printed, is only the negative stuff.

"There are times when I have tried to be positive. The best example I can think of was PSV away when we got beaten and didn't play great but I felt that I could see something happening in the United way.

"By that I mean we had two wingers in - I think - Ashley Young and Memphis.

"But when only my negative comments are picked on, it looks worse than it actually is.

"It's not the regime I've had a go at, I've criticised the style of play."