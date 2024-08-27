Non-league side left red-faced by 'comedy sketch' scenes after turning up without any kit

Tooting Bec's game against Newhaven had to be called off after they were unable to cobble together a workable kit

Non-league Tooting Bec had to laugh at themselves in embarrassment after turning up to an FA Vase game against Newhaven only to find they had forgotten to bring any of their kit with them.

In our PE lessons at school, that would have meant we'd have been forced to play in our underpants, but the Laws of the Game do not allow for such an eventuality and Tooting Bec were forced to cast around for any kind of match gear to wear.

