Non-league side left red-faced by 'comedy sketch' scenes after turning up without any kit

Non-league Tooting Bec had to laugh at themselves in embarrassment after turning up to an FA Vase game against Newhaven only to find they had forgotten to bring any of their kit with them.

In our PE lessons at school, that would have meant we'd have been forced to play in our underpants, but the Laws of the Game do not allow for such an eventuality and Tooting Bec were forced to cast around for any kind of match gear to wear.

As Newhaven chairman Martin Garry told the BBC: "It was a bit of a comedy sketch because they were going around trying to find people with black shorts to take them off and put another pair on, so there were some people in some, should we say, very tight-fitting shorts."

Tooting Bec admit to 'monumental error' after turning up without kit

The referee initially delayed kick-off for half an hour to try and allow Tooting Bec time to work out an alternative, but eventually had to call it off when no workable solution was forthcoming.

Tooting Bec have very magnanimously suggested to the FA that Newhaven should be given a bye to the next round.

In a club statement, they said: "Due to a miscommunication, we arrived at the ground today without our playing kit. It was a monumental error, and we are embarrassed that it ultimately led to the match referee deciding to not allow a later kick-off to get the game played."

🚨 GAME UPDATETodays game has been postponed.We apologise to anyone who made the journey to Chipstead today.#UpTheBec #TBFC pic.twitter.com/NW9ECwQafoAugust 25, 2024

Chairman Steffen Wells said: "Everyone at the club has my full support and, as embarrassed as we feel today, we will always pride ourselves on our hospitality, sportsmanship and organisation.

"We will put measures in place as a club to make sure a mistake on this scale cannot happen again." Tins of black and white body paint, perhaps?

The FA Vase is contested by tier nine and ten sides, with Romford claiming the prize last season.

