The Liverpool 2024/25 third kit is out - and it has all the makings of an instant classic

The Liverpool 2024/25 third kit has been released, and fans are going to love the latest design.

Premier League 2024/25 kits are being released at a rate of knots at the moment, with each side well tuned now for the new season. Liverpool are no different, refreshing their proverbial wardrobe with a sleek third kit number.

So, with both a new manager leading them from the sideline and a brand new change kit, it's a whole different look for Liverpool in the upcoming campaign.

The Liverpool 2024/25 third kit is a thing of beauty

Nike Liverpool 2024/25 home shirt (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

A simply stunning colour combo, the Liverpool 2024/25 third shirt is going to look incredible on pitch. Plus, the splashes of pure platinum across the white shirt base really adds to the design, helping create something truly unique.

While Liverpool often have a white/lighter away or third kit, they usually feature a whacky pattern that detracts from the overall quality of the aesthetic. Not on this occasion, though, as the red and yellow accents on the logos, sleeve cuffs and collar serve to continue the theme running from the home kit.

And, a few years after incorporating the retro logo onto its kits, Nike has opted for a vertical, double Swoosh design, one of which is red, and one of which is yellow. This is intended to be a nod to the acceleration of the women’s game.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool) (Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

"Celebrating the female punk artists who pioneered a new sound, the Liverpool third kit fuses iconic club colours with a loud pattern that pays homage to the city’s fearless artists," Nike claims.

It almost seems a shame this shirt couldn't have been prioritised as the away, with fans almost certainly going to love how the team's stars strut their stuff looking pristine in white. That is, until the muddy winter pitches ruin the brilliance.

Oh well, lining up in an opposition team's tunnel will have to do.

Arsenal were one of the first to release their new home strip for the 2024/25 season, with Liverpool's Nike effort a sublime one.

Chelsea's isn't quite as good - in fact, it's pretty horrible - while Manchester United have played it quite safe.