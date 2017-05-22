Norwegian club Sogndal release own brand of condoms

Sogndal hope to "create a buzz" among the club's student fanbase as they look to promote their branded condoms around the University of Sogndal.

"Students are a group we want to reach," communications director Hilde Østbø told local paper Sogn Avis. "Until now they have not been so active (in turning up to support their team – put that dirty mind away), so we want to create a buzz and get them to widen their eyes to Sogndal and the club.

"So then we thought, 'Why not do it with condoms?'"

Erm, naturally. Let's hope the condoms provides better protection than Sogndal's actual defence: they sit 11th in the Eliteserien after 10 games, having conceded 16 goals. Oops.

