Norwich City v Swansea City: Jerome wants improvement at home

Cameron Jerome wants Norwich City to turn around their disappointing home form when they face Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alex Neil's side have won just one of their five top-flight matches at Carrow Road so far season, form which has contributed to them sitting in 16th position – two points above the relegation zone.

The solitary victory was a 3-1 triumph over AFC Bournemouth and Norwich have gone six Premier League matches without a win since then, losing four.

Jerome was on target in the 2-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City last weekend.

The striker believes the pressure is on for Norwich to turn around their home form and the match with Swansea – a side that have only come away from Carrow Road victorious once in their previous 15 visits in all competitions – is the perfect chance to do that.

"We're well aware how big the game is against Swansea and its importance, and the impetus will be on us to take the game to them, especially with us being at home," he said.

"They're not in the best form as well, so it'll be a game we're positive we can get a good result from."

Swansea's recent form of one win from their last seven top-flight fixtures has seen them slide down to 13th in the table.

Although Garry Monk's men were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal last time out, the coach saw signs of improvement which he hopes can be built upon.

"It's not going to be easy, there are no easy games and these teams make it hard to play like we did against Arsenal," Monk said.

"But it's about the attitude we showed against Arsenal. You could sense there was something about us, especially in the first half.

"Our intentions were good, and it's now about keeping it that way. We have to focus on doing that and producing that kind of performance in the games we have coming up."

Wayne Routledge has not featured for Swansea since October 4, but he could be in line for a return to the squad following a calf injury.

After missing out last week through illness, Dieumerci Mbokani is expected to be available for selection, but Matt Jarvis (knee) and Andre Wisdom (knee) remain sidelined.

Russell Martin will also be absent as he serves a suspension following his red card against Manchester City last weekend.

Key Opta stats:

- There have been 25 goals scored in six Premier League meetings between Norwich City and Swansea City.

- Swansea have won just one of their last 15 away trips to Carrow Road in all competitions (W1 D3 L11).

- Jonjo Shelvey has fired in 30 shots (including blocked), more than any other player who has yet to find the net this season in the Premier League.

- Cameron Jerome netted Norwich's goal at Manchester City last weekend – he hasn't scored in successive Premier League appearances since November 2010.

- Bafetimbi Gomis has now gone seven Premier League appearances without scoring, this after netting nine goals in his previous 10 appearances in the competition for Swansea.