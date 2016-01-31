Norwich City v Tottenham: New boy Bamford eyes quick transition

New signing Patrick Bamford could make his Norwich City debut against Tottenham at Carrow Road in Tuesday's Premier League clash and the striker is eager to make up for lost time.

The 22-year-old moved to Norwich on loan from Chelsea on Saturday, having spent the season at Crystal Palace before agreeing an early termination of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Bamford's spell at Palace - his fourth away from Stamford Bridge - saw limited game time but he will now be tasked with aiding Norwich's bid for survival after four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Alex Neil's men sit two points off the drop zone in 17th after their breathless 5-4 defeat to Liverpool last weekend but Bamford - who played for Middlesbrough against Norwich in last season's Championship play-off final - is confident he can hit the ground running.

"The most important thing for me now is to get back playing," he told the club's official website. "I've had six months of limited action, which is in stark contrast to last season [at Middlesbrough].

"I've watched the team a few times this season and they've been playing really well while creating a lot of chances. For me, that was a key thing; sticking to their motto of how they want to play.

"Most of the boys probably already know me, having played against them three times [in the Championship] last year. Things like that always help with the settling in process, and the quicker I'm able to bed in the easier it will be start contributing to the team."

Norwich enjoyed an extended rest this weekend due to their absence from the FA Cup fourth round and could welcome back midfielder Alex Tettey from illness.

Gary O'Neil remains suspended while Jan Vertonghen (knee), Ryan Mason (ankle), Alex Pritchard (ankle) and Clinton N'Jie (knee) are all expected to miss out for Spurs - who are five points off league leaders Leicester City in fourth.

Mauricio Pochettino's men came through their FA Cup trip to Colchester United with a 4-1 win on Saturday and are now 10 unbeaten on the road in all competitions.

Their trip to Norfolk begins a month that includes four Premier League games, an FA Cup tie and a two-legged Europa League test, with Pochettino warning of a difficult challenge in midweek.

"It's important to have the right mentality, we expect a tough game," he told Spurs' official website. "It's a good time but we need to fight, you always know it's difficult but we are in a good moment and we need to keep working hard.

"I'm sure we're ready to compete. Norwich showed quality to score four [against Liverpool], yes they conceded five, but every game is different and we expect a very tough game. They have a very good team."

Key Opta Stats

- Norwich have scored just five goals in their last 11 Premier League games against Spurs.

- Tottenham have won eight and lost just three of their 15 Premier League games against Norwich City.

- Harry Kane has scored 32 goals in his last 46 Premier League appearances, only 10 fewer than Norwich as a team in their last 46 matches in the Premier League.

- Norwich have only failed to score in one of their 11 Premier League matches at Carrow Road this season.

- Dele Alli has had a hand in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Spurs, contributing five goals and four assists.