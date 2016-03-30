Norwich match a final for Newcastle - Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko insists Newcastle United are good enough to stay in the Premier League and must show their quality against Norwich City on Saturday, a game he describes as "a final".

Newcastle are 19th with eight games to play, but could climb out of the relegation zone with a big win at Carrow Road.

Rafael Benitez's side also have a game in hand over Norwich, but Sissoko called for Newcastle to improve their performance levels after five top-flight matches without a win.

"We are a really good team. We need to show it on the pitch, so we have a massive game against Norwich away," Sissoko told Sky Sports News.

"It's a final for us, so we will go there and give it everything and hopefully come back with three points.

"We all know [Benitez] is a good manager. He has a lot of experience with a lot of teams.

"He came here to help us stay in the Premier League and I am confident we will do it and we will start on Saturday."

Newcastle won October's reverse fixture 6-2, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring four times.