Norwich target Afobe won't be sold, says Jackett

Wolves coach Kenny Jackett insists in-demand striker Benik Afobe will not be sold, amid interest from Premier League new boys Norwich City.

Norwich want to take Afobe to Carrow Road, though Wolves ruled out the 22-year-old's departure in a statement on Wednesday.

Jackett reiterated Wolves' stance after Afobe scored in the club's 3-2 loss at home to Championship rivals QPR.

"They have [made a bid] and it has been turned down and not encouraged whatsoever," Jackett told reporters.

"We're not looking to sell our best players and within two weeks of the window closing we're looking to build.

"We don't encourage future bids. We're not looking to sell our best players.

"At the moment we're not interested, we don't want to negotiate, it was turned down flat.

"Benik has been very good and was a threat. Any conversation we had before the game was about the football."

Afobe has scored 16 goals in all competitions since arriving from Arsenal in January.