'Not convincing' – Dutch Manchester United great delivers critical Ten Hag assessment

Manchester United great Jaap Stam has branded Erik ten Hag's time at Old Trafford so far as "not convincing", but has stressed that the Dutchman is a "great manager" who needs more time to implement his style.

Stam, who played in United’s defence between 1998-2001, told the BBC that his compatriot implemented "very good football" during his time as Ajax manager but that he has so far failed to stamp his brand of football in Manchester.

"We all think, and myself of course from Holland, we all think about Ten Hag as a very good manager," Stam told Football Focus.

"He is a great manager. He played very good football with Ajax, possession-based football, on the front foot, keeping possession, dominating, getting players into spaces so they can open up and go forward. We all expect Ten Hag to do that with United as well."

But, almost 18 months since the manager took over at Old Trafford, Stam says he’s yet to be impressed by United's playing style.

"Last season they did well in terms of getting into the Champions League, FA Cup final, [winning the] Carabao Cup, but they didn't play well.

"He [Ten Hag] spent a lot of money, we need to be honest in that: he spent a lot of money getting players in, so you expect more from that. But this season and how they started is not convincing how they play football.

"You want to see United play – I won't say like City – dominating, having the ball, free-flowing, going forwards, taking players on, going past players, getting crosses in, finishing these crosses, winning the second ball and then going again. And that’s not there.

"It’s a bit due to Ten Hag because he needs to make the choices. He has already over a season had time to work with a lot of these players. But I still think he’s a good manager and needs more time to finally get that into his way of playing."

Stam played just one Manchester derby during his time in the north-west, a 1-1 draw in 2001, but called Sunday's clash with City "the opportunity of a lifetime" for United.

"To beat City now [would be] a very big step forward for United," he said. "If they can do that it gives them that boost to go forward, the confidence will grow even more. I think that’s a step that Ten Hag and the team need."

Stam, a former Reading manager, has previously expressed his desire to return to England, and specifically his former club, in a coaching role. The defender won three Premier League titles and the 1998/99 Champions League with United but was fired by FC Cincinnati after winning four from 25 games in his most recent managerial position.