Nothing can stop Dortmund - Aubameyang

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes no-one can stop Borussia Dortmund in the wake of their spectacular 5-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Thomas Tuchel's men took their tally of goals to 17 in the last three games as Aubameyang (twice), Raphael Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembele and Lukasz Piszczek all found the net at the Volkswagen Arena.

The result sent Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Bayern Munich's clash with Hertha Berlin on Wednesday and Aubameyang is buoyant about their prospects of securing a first league title since 2012.

"Nothing can stop us, nothing," he said.

"Of course I'm happy about my two goals and again we have played a great game, but we must not be satisfied, we must continue to work hard anyway."

In contrast to his ebullient forward, Tuchel was keen to downplay the significance of his side's free-scoring early-season form.

"I’m more happy about the consecutive victories and the away win that we've managed," he said.

"The position in the Bundesliga table is obviously always the result of these victories, but there are a few teams which can surpass us.

"We've also lost a match not that long ago and we can evaluate that correctly.

"Our focus is on the next match at home."

That next fixture for last season's Bundesliga runners-up sees them tackle mid-table Freiburg on Friday.