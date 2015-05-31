Noves appointed as France coach
Guy Noves is to replace Philippe Saint-Andre as France head coach following the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.
France have appointed Guy Noves as their new head coach to take over after the Rugby World Cup.
Noves will assume the reins from Philippe Saint-Andre following the tournament, which is to be held in England and starts on September 18.
The 61-year-old has spent the last 22 years as head coach of Toulouse, winning four Heineken Cups and nine French titles.
