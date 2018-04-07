Now to focus on Man City clash - Klopp satisfied with Goodison Park point

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were lucky to repel late Everton pressure as they came away from the Merseyside derby with a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Klopp made five changes to the side that beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, including resting Mohamed Salah as he continues to recover from a groin niggle.

Without star man Salah, the Reds struggled to break down a dogged Everton defence and were hanging on at the end as the Toffees twice went close to a late winner.

That left the Liverpool boss pleased to claim a point, despite his side missing out on climbing above Manchester United into second in the Premier League.

"Absolutely [I am happy with the result]," he told Sky Sports. "We controlled the game for around 60-70 minutes, then everything got a bit emotional, but that is normal, I would have expected that.

"We wanted three points but at the end I think it's a fair result if you look at the whole game." on : April 7, 2018

"In those times we have to control the game, but we didn't. We need to play and that's what we didn't do, and that's why we came under pressure.

"[But] that's completely normal, until then it was not the game the people wanted, but that was not our job to do that, it's not our 1A solution but our 1B and we take that."

He added: "We had the two biggest chances of the first half, and then at the end there were two or three crosses that were close, so I am completely fine with the result.

"[It's a] very important result so let's carry on, another point away, not long to drive home, so now we prepare for the next game [the second leg against City]."