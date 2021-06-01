Ntseki: Chiefs have resources to compete with Africa, world’s best

Kaizer Chiefs' new head of technical and development Molefi Ntseki believes Amakhosi have the resources to not only compete in Africa but also with the worlds best.

The Soweto giants announced the appointment of Ntseki as the new Amakhosi Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy after he signed a three-year contract with the club, with the option of another two-years.

The 51-year-old was out of a job since parting ways with Bafana Bafana following their failure to secure their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

But Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung recently revealed that Ntseki was always their target long before he was appointed head coach of Bafana in September 2019.

'It’s a very big role, with so much responsibility and functions. It calls for one to be very professional, it calls for one to very creative. It calls for one to have gone through the research,' Ntseki told Chiefs media.

'It calls for the understanding of who is Kaizer Chiefs. What is the culture, what is the philosophy of the club, the playing style.

'And I think that will be very important. Because if you come into a new position like this, it means you need to look back and get all the background information about the club.'

He added: 'And also, take the club to a level where the modern trends of football are of prime importance. With a brand like this it’s important to compete with the best in Africa, to compete with the best in the world.

'Because we’ve got the resources to do that, we’ve got the leadership to do that. We have got everybody who is part of the project.

'And for the project you need to get the best people, the best players to make the senior team to be a winning team.

'The background, the history is so rich. You need to add more into what you see in terms of the bar that has been put up there for everybody who becomes part of this family.'

Speaking about his priorities at the club, Ntseki revealed that the most important thing is working to develop the youth and install the club's culture and philosophy into youngsters.

'It starts with grassroots, the development, the placement of the players up to the first team.'

'The most important thing is for us to understand the culture and the philosophy of the club and that has to be [installed] in the younger players.

'When you identify talent, the most important thing is that it must also identify with the brand. And it’s not only about talent, it’s also about personality.

'The coaches that we will be recruiting, those that are already in the team, it also has to do with the personality, the qualification, the knowledge and the creativity the understanding of Kaizer Chiefs and it’s culture and philosophy,' Ntseki concluded.

