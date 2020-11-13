Ntseki: We’ve prepared well mentally, physically, tactically

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is hoping his side will walk away with positive results in their back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome.

The South African national team will welcome Sao Tome to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday in the first leg which kicks off at 9pm.

Bafana will then leave Durban for Port Elizabeth the following day and will have a late training session on the same day ahead of the return lef on Monday, which is scheduled for 3pm.

Ntseki believes his players are in a good frame of mind going into Friday’s Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome in which maximum points are non-negotiable.

‘We are happy that the whole squad is here. We will have our last training session on Thursday with the 25 players that have been called up to this camp,’ Ntseki told Safa.

‘The preparations have been going on very well and the players are really looking forward to the match and the interest from everyone is amazing. The guys want to do well for the country and for themselves and that is a positive sign.

’We have prepared well mentally, physically and tactically and we want to take maximum points in these two games. We will be in a position to execute our play, come Friday.

‘We can only strategize for Monday’s game after the first one. Let us all go there and enjoy ourselves and support the team with the hope that everything will go according to plan.’