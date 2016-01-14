NYCFC acquires top pick Harrison in draft-day trade with Chicago Fire

BALTIMORE — New York City FC has acquired Wake Forest product and No.1 draft selection Jack Harrison from the Chicago Fire in a trade.

The Fire had selected Wake Forest product Jack Harrison with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS draft Thursday, after it appeared a draft-day trade would not materialize. However, NYCFC would go on to acquire Harrison for its No.4 selection and general allocation money.

Harrison, an England native for whom NYCFC had a homegrown claim rejected, joins the franchise after a standout freshman year that saw him named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Fire then selected defender and Stanford product Brandon Vincent in the fourth slot. Vincent is currently in camp with the United States national team.

The Philadelphia Union owned the second, third pick and sixth picks of the draft. The second pick, acquired from the Colorado Rapids for general allocation money, was used to select Georgetown defender Joshua Yaro. The Union, with their natural selection at No.3, took Yaro's Georgetown teammate and fellow defender Keegan Rosenberry. With the sixth pick, acquired from Houston, the Union took midfielder Fabian Herbers from Creighton University.

MLS Draft First Round

1. New York City FC (from Chicago Fire): Jack Harrison, Midfielder (Wake Forest)

2. Philadelphia Union (from Colorado Rapids): Joshua Yaro, Defender (Georgetown)

3. Philadelphia Union: Keegan Rosenberry, Defender (Georgetown)

4. Chicago Fire (from NYCFC): Brandon Vincent, Defender (Stanford)

5. Real Salt Lake: Omar Holness, Midfielder (North Carolina)

6. Philadelphia Union (from Houston Dynamo): Fabian Herbers, Midfielder (Creighton)

7. Orlando City: Richie Laryea, Midfielder (Akron)

8. San Jose Earthquakes: Andrew Tarbell, Goalkeeper (Clemson)

9. Toronto FC: Tsubasa Endoh, Midfielder (Maryland)

10. New England Revolution: Jordan McCrary, Defender (North Carolina)

11. DC United (From Sporting KC): Julian Buescher, Defender (Syracuse)

