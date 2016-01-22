NYCFC adds left back Diego Martinez

New York City FC has brought in its second addition to the backline in a week, signing former River Plate left back Diego Martinez on free transfer, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal for the 24-year-old Argentine were not disclosed.

“I am very excited to join New York City FC and am grateful for the opportunity the Club has given me,” said Martinez. "I have played in Argentina for my whole career and I know that now is the right time for a new experience as I continue to progress as a player and a person.”

The left back made his River Plate senior debut in 2012, but spent much of the past two seasons on loan.

“Diego is a young player, but has a good level of experience having played with the first team at River Plate,” NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna said on the team’s official website. “He’s a quick strong defender that can attack as well as defend. In the last week we’ve added three young players to the roster which is really exciting for the future and development of this team.

NYCFC signed Costa Rica defender Ronald Matarrita earlier in the week as the franchise looks to improve a backline that struggled in front of keeper Josh Saunders in the team’s inaugural MLS season. It also picked up Ethan White in a trade with Philadelphia in December.

NYCFC, which also acquired the MLS SuperDraft’s No.1 overall selection in midfielder Jack Harrison, opens its season Mar. 6 against the Chicago Fire.