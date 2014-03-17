Odemwingie feeling revitalised at Stoke

The 32-year-old made the switch to Staffordshire in the last transfer window after spending just four months at Welsh outfit Cardiff City, with Kenwyne Jones moving in the opposite direction.

Odemwingie has scored three times in seven appearances for Stoke, including a brace in Saturday's 3-1 win over West Ham.

The former West Brom man says he has rediscovered his confidence under the stewardship of Mark Hughes, and is thankful for having the opportunity to showcase his talent.

"That's (playing games) been key," he told reporters. "When a player lacks confidence it's a huge difference. When I came, they gave me the chance to play 90 minutes.

"When you have the backing, the players believe in you, it makes a difference.

"You're not playing on the pitch thinking they might substitute me now. I feel relaxed.

"Things are going well for me. You're still nervous sometimes because it's a new club and I want to do a lot because they gave me that opportunity in January.

"But with time and goals, I will feel more at home and just play my football."