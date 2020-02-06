Marcus Rashford is the best player in Europe right now, says Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has hailed new Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford as one of the best players in Europe.

United pulled off the surprise loan signing of Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua last week.

The Red Devils have landed the Nigeria international until the end of the season, with Ighalo set to provide cover for the injured Rashford.

The United academy product is currently sidelined with a back problem and could miss the rest of the season.

Ighalo will battle with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack, and the former Watford man says the competition at Old Trafford is strong.

“These players are great players," he told MUTV. "Greenwood is a very good player; young, very good left foot, I’ve watched some of his game.

"Martial is very skilful, he can do so much magic with the ball and Rashford I think is, for me, one of the best, if not the best player in Europe right now.

"He’s doing well, scoring goals; he’s fast, he has good technique. Unfortunately, he is injured now and hopefully, I am looking forward to playing with him because he is a good player.

"So, for me, it is just a plus to the team, to work hard with these guys and make sure we end the season very well.

"[In signing me] They have a striker that stays mostly in the middle, because Martial likes to come from the side, even Rashford and all that, so you need someone in the middle that can keep the ball, hold the ball, because I’ve watched so many United games.

"So they need a physicality there up front to keep the ball, to give and to make some movement, which I believe, if everything goes well, I can add to the team.”

United are next in action in 11 days' time when they face Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash.

