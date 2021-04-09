Odsonne Edouard could return as Celtic host Livingston

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has a strong squad available for the visit of Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard was rested for the home Scottish Cup win over Falkirk last week and could return.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury while Mikey Johnston is working on his fitness after another spell on the sidelines.

Livingston have no fresh injuries for the trip to Parkhead.

Left-back Julien Serrano is still struggling with a knock, while Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue.

Long-term absentee Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remains out and Gavin Reilly (hamstring) is also set to miss the rest of the season.