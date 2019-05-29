Newcastle eyeing Benfica goalkeeper for increased Dubravka competition – report

O Jogo suggest that the Magpies are keen on the 25-year-old to compete with clear first-choice Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka has been excellent since arriving at St James’ Park in January 2017, but the futures of Rob Eliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman are much less certain.

Woodman in particular looks likely to move on this summer, having only played three FA Cup games for the Magpies in 2018/19 and failed to secure an EFL loan move.

Benfica’s Vlachodimos enjoyed a fine debut season with the Portuguese champions after arriving from Panathinaikos last summer, but still has four years left on his contract.

The goalkeeper was born in Stuttgart and played for Germany at every youth level from U15 to U21, but elected to represent Greece in 2018.

Newcastle are likely to be taken over this summer, with Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan claiming that he has provided evidence of funds to buy the north-east club.

In a statement, he said: “Terms have been agreed between us and Mike Ashley; these terms have been reflected in a document, signed by both parties, which has been forwarded to the Premier League.

“The proof of funds statement was forwarded to Mike Ashley’s lawyers on April 17 2019.

“The so called fit-and-proper Premier League process is a standard procedure which will take time, and we are doing all we can to assist the Premier League during this process.”

