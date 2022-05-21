Official: Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid, signs new PSG contract
By Ben Hayward published
Kylian Mbappe has put pen to paper on a lucrative new deal at PSG, dashing Real Madrid's hopes of signing him this summer
Kylian Mbappe has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his time at the Parc des Princes until 2025, the French champions have announced.
Numerous reports earlier in the day claimed the 23-year-old had snubbed Real Madrid's offer in order to sign a new deal with PSG and the news was confirmed later on Saturday.
"Our history is written here. This is Paris," the Parisian outfit posted in a tweet which featured a video of Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐈𝐜𝐢 𝐜’𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬🔴🔵 #KylianCestParis pic.twitter.com/e3ZSY1E3FZMay 21, 2022
And on their official website, the club added: "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Kylian Mbappe has signed a three-year contract extension with the Club. The France international striker has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Parisians until 30 June 2025."
Mbappe said: "I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted.
"I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name."
Mbappe is expected to earn around €1 million per week in his new contract, which is the subject of a complaint from LaLiga.
The French forward, who was out of contract this summer and could have left for free, celebrated the new deal with a hat-trick for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash at home to Metz on Saturday night.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.