Okazaki targets fast start against Bayern

Bayern sit 23 points clear of the second-placed Borussia Dortmund and can mathematically win the title this weekend.

To do that, they would need Dortmund and Schalke to lose against Hannover and Eintracht Braunschweig respectively, and beat Mainz.

But Mainz, who have risen to fifth after an unbeaten run of five, have other ideas.

Japan international Okazaki is aware of the challenge facing his side and says they must come out all guns blazing against the Bavarian giants.

Okazaki told the Bundesliga's official website: "I'm not sure how, but we've managed to get ourselves up into fifth.

"Hopefully we can build on this.

"But let in one against Bayern and it's all over. So we'll have to play much better than we did (at Hoffenheim)."

Mainz won 4-2 at Hoffenheim last week, but had to come from two goals down to achieve the feat.

Okazaki scored twice in that victory, taking his tally to 11 in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.