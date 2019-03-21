Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies three players he wants to leave Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez tops the list of stars Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees heading for the exit at Manchester United this summer.

The Chilean, who joined United last January, has failed to live up to expectations and his reported £500,000-a-week wages.

Having assessed the squad since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, Solskjaer doesn't believe Sanchez fits the ethos of his team, according to the the Daily Star.

Also on the Norwegian's list to leave are Marcos Rojo and club captain Antonio Valencia, whose option for a one-year contract extension was not triggered by United last month. Last week, the Ecuadorian's father revealed that Arsenal and West Ham were both possible destinations.

Valencia signed for Manchester United in 2009 and has played over 300 games for the club, but has suffered with injuries in recent seasons.

Rojo was signed by Louis van Gaal in 2014, and though a regular during his first two seasons, injury and the form of Luke Shaw have kept him on the sidelines this season.

