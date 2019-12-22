Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals who has the final say on transfer dealings at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will always have the final say on transfers.

United are expected to add to their squad when the market reopens in January, with Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland among their reported targets.

And Solskjaer has revealed that he will not receive any players he does not want.

“I’ll always have the final say on transfers,” he said. “No one comes in the door without me saying yes. It has to be that way, even though signing players is a process involving other members of staff.

"I don’t really speak to agents, because I have nothing to do with the money side of it, but the final decision on who becomes a Manchester United player will be mine.”

While United are targeting incomings, there have been rumours that Paul Pogba could leave the club in January.

The Frenchman has not played for United since September due to an ankle injury, but Solskjaer insists the midfielder will play for United again this season.

“All I can say is that Paul is working as hard as he can to get back and you will see him smile again as soon as he’s back on the pitch,” he added. “He is a Manchester United player, someone we are really happy to have in the squad and one of the best players in the world, but he needs to be fit.

“Everyone is allowed to be injured from time to time. I was out for 18 months once, and of course I attended weddings and did all sorts of different things during that period, but it was still a bad time for me because I wasn’t playing football.

"Being out for a long time like Paul is the worst thing that can happen to a player, because everyone wants to play. It’s a proper mental test for a footballer because there’s nothing more disheartening.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has revealed that he is likely to shuffle around his starting XI in the coming weeks.

“There are a few players who might benefit from a few more minutes of men’s football, but I’d rather have a player or two too many than not enough going into the second half of the season," he said.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of rotation in the next few weeks for example, because after Watford [on Sunday] we’ve got a game on Boxing Day, then a trip to Burnley after one day of rest, then Arsenal on New Year’s Day before we play Wolves and then City in the cups. Players are going to need a rest.”

