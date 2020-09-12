Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire will continue as Man Utd captain

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire will continue as the club’s captain for the new season.

Maguire was handed a suspended 21-month sentence last month, having been found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident in Mykonos.

He has denied the offences and has launched an appeal. The appeal nullifies the verdict and means Maguire has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial.

“He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him,” Solskjaer told the official United website.

“He is going to be our captain. We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.”

Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad for last week’s Nations League double-header against Iceland and Denmark.

Solskjaer said: “Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break.

“His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

“For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.”