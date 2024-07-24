Olympic Games football tournament hit by Marcelo Bielsa-esque 'spygate' controversy

By
published

The Olympic Games football tournament kicks off on Wednesday afternoon

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa
Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa (Image credit: Peter Powell)

The Leeds United 'spygate' saga was one of the stories of the 2018/19 season in English football. 

The incident saw the former Whites head coach admit that his staff had spied on their opponents all season after a member of his backroom staff was spotted outside the Derby County training ground before the two sides were due to meet in the Championship. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.