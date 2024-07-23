A Ballon d'Or winner, a Brazilian legend's last hurrah and the superstar looking to complete football: FourFourTwo's 10 players to watch at the Olympics

The Olympic Games gets underway this week and among the 329 events across 32 sports will be a men's and a women's football competition.

For the men, the tournament is an under-23s event in which three overage players can be added to the squad, while the women's competition is a full, senior event second in prestige to only the World Cup.

Plenty of big names have been called up by their countries this summer, from young stars to veterans seeking one last international medal. FourFourTwo takes a look at ten players to watch out for in France this summer.

VIDEO How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)

10 players to watch at the Olympics: 1. Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester City forward can more or less complete football with a gold medal in Paris this summer. Alvarez got the nod as one of Javier Mascherano’s overage players for the Olympics and the 24-year-old is looking to add a gold medal to what has been an astonishing honours haul over the past two years.

His 2022 World Cup win with Argentina has been followed by a Champions League, two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the Copa America earlier this month. Not bad work for a 24-year-old.

2. Michael Olise (France)

Michael Olise left Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old finished the Premier League season as one of the most in-form players with Crystal Palace, which led to a move to Bayern Munich. Was unlucky not to be part of France’s Euro 2024 squad, but instead will be a key player for Thierry Henry, with the hosts one of the favourites to win gold.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi (Image credit: Getty)

Another big-name overage player, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back will be looking to replicate his performances from Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar two years ago. The marauding defender will be playing a leadership role for a team that won the U23s Africa Cup of Nations last year so will be one to watch.

4. Thiago Almada (Argentina)

Thiago Almada waves fans during his unveiling as new player of Botafogo (Image credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old winger has been turning heads in the MLS for the past two years with Atlanta United and the Paris Games should give him the chance for global audiences to see what he brings to the party.

Almada heads to France having just sealed a $22million move to Brazilian side Botafogo, a deal which broke the transfer records for both the MLS and Brazilian league.

5. Fermin Lopez (Spain)

Fermin Lopez celebrates Spain's Euro 2024 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of two Spanish players to double up and be included in both their Euro 2024 and Olympic squads alongside Alex Baena, the 21-year-old winger netted 11 times for Barcelona last season and will be looking to complete a rare Euros and Olympic double this summer.

6. Marta (Brazil)

Marta in action for Brazil

International audiences will get one final look at one of the greatest players in the history of the women’s game at the Olympics, as Marta plays her final tournament for Brazil. The 38-year-old already has two Olympic gold medals following Brazil’s 2004 and 2008 successes, but the Selecao’s all-time leading goalscorer wants one more shot at glory.

7. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)

Racheal Kundananji celebrates scoring her team's third goal against Costa Rica at the World Cup (Image credit: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

While Zambia head to France as one of the outsiders for the gold medal, they do have the most expensive player in the history of the women’s game in their number. Racheal Kundanaji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $860,000 back in February to become the first African player - male or female - to break the world transfer record.

Kundananji plundered 33 goals in 43 appearances for Madrid before her move this spring and with ten goals at international level, she should be good value in France this summer.

8. Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona celebrates a goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain are able to call upon 15 World Cup winners in their squad, headlined by last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati. The 26-year-old was voted as the World Cup’s best player last year and netted for Barcelona when they bear Lyon in the Champions League final earlier this summer.

She’s the world’s best player and consistently does it on the world’s biggest stages, so expectations are high this summer.

9. Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

Linda Caicedo (L) of Colombia celebrates (Image credit: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

At just 19 years old, Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo will be one of the best young players at the tournament after her breakout performances in last year’s World Cup. Her goal against Germany in that competition was nominated for the Puskas award and another good showing in France will cement her place as the post girl of South American football.

10. Trinity Rodman (United States)

Trinity Rodman (Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first, yes, she is related to Dennis Rodman. The Washington Spirit forward is the daughter of the former Chicago Bulls power forward and is set to be a key player for Emma Hayes’ side in France following the USWNT’s disappointing World Cup campaign last year. Rodman burst onto the scene in 2021, scoring five minutes into her Spirit debut, shortly after becoming the youngest NWSL draft pick in history.

Still only 22, Rodman has plenty of experience and the forward can be a leader in this young, evolving USWNT side.

More Olympic stories

From fallout to triumph: How Nigeria stunned the world to win Olympic gold in 1996

Team GB at London 2012: The chaotic story of the short-lived men's Olympic team

The weird history of Olympic football: Featuring Thierry Henry, protesting sailors and a very angry Hitler