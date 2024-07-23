How to watch men’s Olympics football live streams from anywhere in the world

By
published

Watch the tournament live as it happens across France

A photo of the Eiffel Tower in Paris with the Olympic logo
(Image credit: Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Jump To:

The world's biggest festival of sport is about to get underway and this guide explains how to watch a men's Olympic football live stream – including details of how you can use a VPN to tune into the tournament wherever you are.

Olympics men's football live streams: key info

 Dates: Wednesday, July 24 - Friday, August 9, 2024
 FREE Streams: BBC iPlayer (UK), 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada)
• Watch from anywhere: try NordVPN 100% risk free

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! 

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

FourFourTwo Staff