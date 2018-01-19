One Direction star trained with Mourinho's Chelsea

One Direction star Niall Horan has revealed how he spent four months training with Chelsea.

The Irish singer was invited to spend time at the Premier League club by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Horan explained he trained at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as part of his recovery from a knee injury, in order to prepare for a One Direction world tour.

"Jose - great man," Horan told talkSPORT. "I really enjoyed his company.

"I got to know him when I had my knee reconstructed about three or four seasons ago. I needed to have some rehab done to get back on tour - this was December and I had to be back on tour in May - and I'd basically had a knee reconstruction.

"I had Jose Mourinho's details from when me and the One Direction lads went to visit the Real Madrid training ground when he was manager at the time.

"I got in touch with him and he invited me down the [Chelsea] training ground - he told the doctors I was one of his players and he needs me back fit.

"I ended up spending every day there for four months with all the players - I became part of the furniture!"

Horan's One Direction colleague Louis Tomlinson has also been involved in football, joining Doncaster Rovers on non-contract terms but failing to make a first-team appearance for his hometown club.

Tomlinson also failed in attempted takeover at the League One club in 2014, while he and Horan have featured in Soccer Aid matches to raise funds for charity.