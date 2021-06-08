Onyango refuse to take credit for Goalkeeper of the Season award

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango congratulated his fellow nominees after he was named Goalkeeper of the Season at the annual Premier Soccer League awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Ugandan international played a crucial role in helping the Brazilians lift their fourth successive DStv Premiership title and to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Onyango was crowned Goalkeeper of the Season after he kept 15 clean sheets in 25 league appearances during the 2020-21 season.

However, Onyango refused to take credit for the individual award and insists that everyone at Sundowns should take credit for his achievement.

'First of all, I would like to thank the PSL and, of course DStv, for rewarding me with the goalkeeper of the season award,' Onyango told his club's media department.

'Congratulations to the nominees who were competing with me. You guys pushed me so hard and for me, you guys have done fantastic as well.'

Over the course of the season, Onyango managed to keep a total of 18 clean sheet from 34 appearances across all competition, while also walking away with the Golden Glove award in the PSL.