Origi getting up to speed

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is confident he is approaching the intensity level needed to ensure he adapts to the pace of the Premier League.

Origi has netted twice in pre-season since linking up with Liverpool, following a season-long loan at former side Lille, with the 20-year-old on target in a 2-0 win over HJK on Saturday.

And the Belgium international is determined to make a name for himself on Merseyside.

He told the club's official website: "I think I've started well and I've had to adapt to the rhythm, because in England the rhythm is very high.

"I was happy to score and I'm confident for the rest of the season.

"The most important thing was to adapt to the rhythm and the players - I've had to give 200 per cent in every training session but I'm learning every day and now it's paying off."

Liverpool start the new season where they finished the last one with a trip to the Britannia Stadium, where Brendan Rodgers ' men were thrashed 6-1 in May.

Rodgers has overseen a squad overhaul since that crushing defeat – with the likes of James Milner and Christian Benteke arriving at Anfield - and Origi added: "We're ready for a very good season.

"We're very tight as a group and now we have to show it on the field."