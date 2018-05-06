Orlando City 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Hosts continue winning run

Orlando City claimed their sixth straight win in MLS with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

Jason Kreis' in-form side came from behind in Florida, making it six wins in nine this season to close back to within three points of Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United.

Corey Baird opened the scoring in the 12th minute for Real Salt Lake, who struck the post twice before losing their lead on the hour-mark.

Dom Dwyer headed in his sixth MLS goal of the season before Orlando took the lead in the 64th minute.

Ludovic Sane rose highest to head in a Yoshimar Yotun corner and the provider turned scorer to seal the hosts' win, putting away a rebound after Dwyer was denied.

While Orlando are third in the Eastern Conference, Real Salt Lake sit ninth in the Western Conference.