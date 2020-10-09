Orlando Pirates close in on a deal for Ofori?

According to widespread reports Orlando Pirates are close to agreeing on a deal for Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, but the Team of Choice chairman, Farook Kadodia, says that they are yet to receive a bid.

The Ghanaian international has been on the radar of the Soweto giants for some time after impressing with Maritzburg since his arrival in 2017.

After securing another long-term target in Thulani Hlatshwayo earlier in the window the Buccaneers will be hoping to add the 26-year-old keeper with the latest reports coming out of Ghana claiming that a deal is all but done.

The Team of Choice chairman, however, told KickOff.com that they are yet to even receive an offer.

"There's no such, sir, it's just speculation that you guys in the media like to create rumours every transfer. We haven't received or accepted any offer as yet, there's no such."

The chairman also confirms that Tebogo Tlolane has returned to the club on another season-long loan deal from Pirates.

"Yeah, Tlolane is back, he is with us on a loan deal," he confirms. "The club will make announcements, sir, wait for it."

According to KickOff a source close to the deal says that for Ofori to join Pirates, chairman Irvin Khoza must allow the Tlolane deal to become permanent.

The club insider adds: "The club doesn't mind letting Ofori go but they want Tlolane on a permanent deal, both teams are still negotiating that."