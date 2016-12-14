Oscar's Chelsea future to be clarified soon, says Conte

Amid links to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, Antonio Conte says Oscar's future at Chelsea will be clarified in "the next days".

The Brazil international has made nine Premier League appearances under Conte this term and has only completed the 90 minutes on one occasion – the 3-0 victory over Burnley in August.

A €60million move to Shanghai is reportedly on the horizon and Conte was guarded when questioned about the 25-year-old, though he stated clarity will be provided shortly.

"It will be clear in the next days. I stop [there]," the Chelsea boss told a media conference following a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Wednesday.

"I always counted on him because I think Oscar is a really good player, but sometimes there are situations which are difficult to face."

The win at the Stadium of Light was Chelsea's 10th in succession in the top flight and sees them now sitting six points clear at the summit.

However, Conte predicts a battle with five other sides for the Premier League title.

"I prefer we don't look at the table. The league does not finish today," he added.

"I am pleased, for sure, because it is fantastic to win 10 games in a row in this league. I think it's a very tough league.

"I think it will be a great battle between six teams [for the title].

"Many teams try to disrupt our play, our football and try to stop us developing our football. It is important [for us] to work more."