O'Shea to return for Swansea clash

John O'Shea will return to the Sunderland side for Saturday's visit of Swansea City, head coach Dick Advocaat has confirmed.

Former Manchester United centre-back O'Shea was left out for Sunderland's first two games, with Sebastian Coates and Younes Kaboul preferred in the heart of the defence.

However, that combination has not served Sunderland well and Advocaat's side sit bottom of the Premier League having conceded seven goals in defeats to Leicester City and Norwich City.

And, with Kaboul unavailable through injury, Advocaat said on Friday: "John O'Shea will play tomorrow. He has leadership and quality. He is a real captain.

"I'm still not happy about the last two games and the players know that, so they have to show they have reacted.

"We can only do better and everyone realises that. It will happen, I have no doubts about that.

"Swansea have a very good side with very good individuals, but we will give them a lot of problems."