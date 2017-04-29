Our family is complete – Liverpool great Gerrard announces birth of son

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has announced the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old confirmed via his official Instagram page that his fourth child, and first boy, was born in the early hours of Saturday.

"Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete," the former England captain wrote.

Gerrard and wife Alex already have three children: 13-year-old Lilly-Ella, 10-year-old Lexie and Lourdes, five.

The news caps a fine week for Gerrard, after he was confirmed as the new manager of the Liverpool Under-18 side for next season.

"I remember when I first spoke to Stevie about his future role in the club and asked him what he wanted to do," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday. "It was pretty clear that he wanted to be a manager in the future and that's a fantastic thing.

"For a player like him, he has all he needs to be a good manager. If he gives himself the time to learn the job then everything will be good.

"Starting at a club like Liverpool as under-18s manager is a fantastic opportunity. Not all former world class players are ready to do this."