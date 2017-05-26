Outgoing Barcelona boss Luis Enrique vows he will not change

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique stressed he would never stop defending his players in his final pre-match media conference in the role.

Barca play Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, Luis Enrique's last game at the helm having opted not to extend his contract at Camp Nou after three years in the role.

The 47-year-old's reign has often seen him clash with members of the media and while he acknowledges he does not feel as natural speaking to the press as other top managers, there will be no alteration of his style at his next club.

Luis Enrique said: "The press room isn't where I have felt most comfortable. I have tried to protect my players because it is my style and I will not change it."

First team train for the last time this season ahead of the Copa final on Saturday May 26, 2017

Asked for his plans after the Alaves game, he joked: "I might come back on July 10 and give you a surprise!

"Someone might have a heart attack and I'm young - why not come back? You [media] say that I have aged the job but some of you have put on weight!

"I take all of this as a circus and I'm not going to define who the clown is."