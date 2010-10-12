Own goal gifts Slovenia win in Estonia

Estonia, who stunned Serbia with a 3-1 away victory on Friday, played with confidence in the opening period but the Slovenians held firm.

The visitors came into the game after the break and got the decisive goal when defender Andrei Sidorenkov put an attempted clearance into his own net.

Slovenia join Italy on seven points. Estonia have six points with Northern Ireland on five and Serbia on four. The Faroe Islands prop up the group with one point.