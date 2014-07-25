Owner Henry: Time had come to sell Suarez

The Uruguayan star joined the Liga giants in a deal worth a reported £75 million despite carrying a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Suarez scored 31 Premier League goals in just 33 appearances in the 2013-14 campaign, helping Liverpool finish second to Manchester City and return to the UEFA Champions League.

But Henry, who saw Liverpool's 1-0 friendly loss to Roma in Boston on Wednesday, said manager Brendan Rodgers' attack would still be "very explosive".

"It was time for Luis and time for the club to make a break," he said.

"He brought so much to the club but we brought a lot to Luis.

"I thought we needed more depth; last year we needed more depth, and we're playing a lot more games this year with the Champions League.

"I think you will still see a very explosive Liverpool offense."