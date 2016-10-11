Ozil: Iwobi is a mixture of Okocha and Davids

Mesut Ozil has likened Arsenal team-mate Alex Iwobi to uncle and Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha and former Netherlands star Edgar Davids.

Iwobi has developed into a key figure at Arsenal since breaking into the first team last term and Ozil has nothing but praise for the winger.

"He reminds me of his uncle, Okocha," Ozil told Arsenal Player. "He was a player I loved watching. Alex reminds me of a mixture of him and Davids.

"He is really strong on the ball, also defensively, but he is good in front of goal too. He knows exactly what he can do. He is not scared and does not hide on the pitch.

"He just wants to have fun playing football and that really shows on the pitch, and also in training.

"He is developing really well and if he continues the way he has been playing the whole season, he will really enhance his game. The manager knows exactly how good he is and I wish him all the best. He is really young and is on a really good path."

Iwobi has provided three assists in seven appearances in 2016-17.