Palace sign QPR goalkeeper McCarthy

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from QPR for an undisclosed fee.

McCarthy moves to Selhurst Park on a four-year deal following just one season with QPR, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, after Palace met a release clause in his contract which was reported to be £3.5million.

The 25-year-old made only four appearances in his time at Loftus Road, serving as deputy to first-choice keeper Rob Green.

He becomes Palace's third signing of the transfer window, with Yohan Cabaye and Patrick Bamford, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea this week, also linking up with Alan Pardew's side.

"I'm over the moon. When I first heard about Palace's interest I was excited because I really wanted to be back in the Premier League," McCarthy told Palace's official website.

"Towards the end of last season I started hearing little inklings about a move and then gradually over the summer things progressed and now, here I am.



"Every time I've played at Palace the atmosphere has been brilliant; the fans are excellent and they're so passionate about their club. I'm really excited to be here."

