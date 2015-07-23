Palace sign QPR goalkeeper McCarthy
Alex McCarthy has become Crystal Palace's third signing of the transfer window following his move from QPR.
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from QPR for an undisclosed fee.
McCarthy moves to Selhurst Park on a four-year deal following just one season with QPR, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, after Palace met a release clause in his contract which was reported to be £3.5million.
The 25-year-old made only four appearances in his time at Loftus Road, serving as deputy to first-choice keeper Rob Green.
He becomes Palace's third signing of the transfer window, with Yohan Cabaye and Patrick Bamford, who joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea this week, also linking up with Alan Pardew's side.
"I'm over the moon. When I first heard about Palace's interest I was excited because I really wanted to be back in the Premier League," McCarthy told Palace's official website.
"Towards the end of last season I started hearing little inklings about a move and then gradually over the summer things progressed and now, here I am.
"Every time I've played at Palace the atmosphere has been brilliant; the fans are excellent and they're so passionate about their club. I'm really excited to be here."
